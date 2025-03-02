Luguentz Dort News: Ejected from Sunday's game

Dort was ejected at the 3:00 mark of the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Dort received a technical foul for participating in an altercation late in the third quarter that also led to the ejections of Justin Champagnie and Kenrich Williams. Alex Caruso will be on the floor for the final stages of Sunday's game due to Dort's absence. Dort will finish the game with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes.