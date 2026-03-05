Luguentz Dort News: Fares well in win
Dort ended with 16 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Knicks.
Dort had a strong offensive showing Wednesday, but lines like these have been few and far between. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 9.1 points on 34.7 percent shooting from the field with 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per contest.
