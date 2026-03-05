Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Fares well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:32am

Dort ended with 16 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Knicks.

Dort had a strong offensive showing Wednesday, but lines like these have been few and far between. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 9.1 points on 34.7 percent shooting from the field with 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per contest.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luguentz Dort See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luguentz Dort See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
70 days ago