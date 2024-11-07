Luguentz Dort News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Dort racked up 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Dort was efficient in his secondary scoring role and also made his presence felt with multiple actions on both ends of the court -- he registered at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Dort should continue to play a minor role in the offensive scheme due to the abundance of scoring alternatives in the OKC lineup, but he'll remain valuable in fantasy, particularly in category-based leagues, due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given game.