Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Flirts with double-double in vwin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 6:40am

Dort supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 99-83 victory over Phoenix.

Dort has logged double-digit totals in four consecutive games, and his rebound total marked a season high for the sixth-year pro. A talented defensive asset, Dort has also recorded four steals over the past two days.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now