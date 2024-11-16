Luguentz Dort News: Flirts with double-double in vwin

Dort supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 99-83 victory over Phoenix.

Dort has logged double-digit totals in four consecutive games, and his rebound total marked a season high for the sixth-year pro. A talented defensive asset, Dort has also recorded four steals over the past two days.