Luguentz Dort News: Held in check

Dort amassed four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 victory over the Timberwolves.

With the Thunder healthy right now, there isn't much usage to go around for Dort, allowing him to focus most of his attention on the defensive end. He's been an 11th-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues over his last 10 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.