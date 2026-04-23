Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Limited impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Dort posted nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over the Suns in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Ajay Mitchell had the hot hand off the bench, and Alex Caruso was everywhere defensively, so Dort played a modest role Thursday. Through two postseason games, he's averaging 8.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
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