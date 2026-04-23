Luguentz Dort News: Limited impact in win
Dort posted nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over the Suns in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Ajay Mitchell had the hot hand off the bench, and Alex Caruso was everywhere defensively, so Dort played a modest role Thursday. Through two postseason games, he's averaging 8.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luguentz Dort See More
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1836 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2557 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 478 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2786 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luguentz Dort See More