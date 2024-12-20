Luguentz Dort News: Minimal impact vs. Orlando

Dort ended Thursday's 105-99 win over Orlando with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 26 minutes.

Dort was held in check for a second straight game Thursday after finishing with four points in 30 minutes Tuesday against the Bucks in the NBA Cup Championship. This has been an uncharacteristic two-game stretch for the 25-year-old, who is averaging 9.9 points in 29.3 minutes per game across 26 appearances this season.