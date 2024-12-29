Luguentz Dort News: Not listed on injury report

Dort (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Dort didn't play in Saturday's win over the Hornets after leaving Thursday's win over the Pacers in the first quarter. However, it appears the right ankle sprain was minor, and the veteran will return to action Sunday. Over 10 appearances in December, Dort has averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game.