Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Dort (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Dort skipped Wednesday's win over Brooklyn for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Saturday, which will likely result in Ajay Mitchell or Cason Wallace heading back to the second unit. Dort is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 triples per game this season.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
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