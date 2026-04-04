Luguentz Dort News: Not on injury report for Sunday
Dort (undisclosed) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Utah.
Dort suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 139-96 win over the Lakers. However, it must not have been that big of an issue, considering he's not listed on the official injury report. With Dort in the rotation, Ajay Mitchell, who would have been in line to start, will continue to see work from off the bench.
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