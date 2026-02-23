Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Notches 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:34am

Dort ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

Despite sizable workloads, Dort continues to leave a lot to be desired in fantasy hoops. Over his last five outings, Dort has seen 29.0 minutes per contest, but he ranks outside the top-200 in nine-category formats in that span with 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
