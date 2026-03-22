Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Off injury Report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Dort (knee) isn't listed on the injury report heading into Monday's game against Philadelphia.

Dort missed the last two games because of a knee issue. He'll likely take back his spot in the starting lineup, meaning Cason Wallace would head back to the bench.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
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