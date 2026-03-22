Luguentz Dort News: Off injury Report
Dort (knee) isn't listed on the injury report heading into Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Dort missed the last two games because of a knee issue. He'll likely take back his spot in the starting lineup, meaning Cason Wallace would head back to the bench.
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