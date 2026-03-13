Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Pedestrian line in narrow win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Dort racked up six points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 victory over Boston.

Dort struggled with his shot on Thursday, missing six of his eight attempts from deep, but he managed to contribute as a rebounder to help OKC secure a narrow win over the Celtics. While his offensive consistency remains a major question mark, Dort has been a permanent fixture in the starting five, averaging 30.0 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. During this recent stretch, his scoring has been modest, averaging 8.3 points per game on just 31.5 percent shooting from the floor. Despite the lack of high-volume scoring, Dort's primary value to the Thunder lies in his perimeter defense, which keeps his minutes floor secure regardless of his shooting slumps.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
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