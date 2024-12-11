Luguentz Dort News: Plays well in win

Dort ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over Dallas.

On top of a productive outing on the stat sheet, Dort helped to limit Luka Doncic to 16 points with six turnovers. Dort has increased his output on the defensive end this season, putting him on pace to return eighth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.