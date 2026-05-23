Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:24am

Dort logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-108 win over San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

While Dort has had a muted impact on the offensive end throughout the postseason, he failed to score for the first time in the 2026 playoffs. The defensive-minded swingman logged a series-high 23 minutes Friday, but given the strong play of Jared McCain and Cason Wallace, Dort could continue seeing reduced playing time, especially if Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (undisclosed) are both available for Game 4.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
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