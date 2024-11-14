Luguentz Dort News: Scores 11 points Wednesday

Dort ended with 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 win over the Pelicans.

Dort was the only other starter who scored in double digits for the Thunder outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and he made his presence in peripheral categories as well. Dort plays a secondary role on offense behind the aforementioned star duo, but he remains productive and has scored in double digits in all but one of his last five outings.