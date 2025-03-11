Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luguentz Dort headshot

Luguentz Dort News: Season-best performance Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:27am

Dort posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and four steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 140-127 loss to Denver.

The 26 points and eight made threes were both season highs for Dort, who led the Thunder in scoring on the night. The 25-year-old wing has been struggling to provide consistent offense since the All-Star break, scoring in double digits only three times in his last 10 appearances while averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals.

Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now