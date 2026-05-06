Luguentz Dort News: Sees 28 minutes in Game 1
Dort recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Dort's usage was very low in Game 1, but that's to be expected in the postseason. Through five playoff games, Dort has been very quiet with averages of 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 36.7 percent shooting from the field.
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