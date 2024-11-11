Luguentz Dort News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Dort notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to Golden State.

Dort has alternated double-digit and single-digit scoring figures in his last six appearances, but he could be in line for a bigger role on offense in the coming weeks due to the absence of Chet Holmgren (hip). Dort has scored at least 16 points four times already this season, and he could slide to the role of being the No.3 scoring option for the Thunder behind Shai GIlgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.