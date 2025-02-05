Luguentz Dort News: Ties season high with four steals

Dort registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 140-109 victory over the Suns.

With teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 50 points Wednesday, Dort didn't need to do much on the offensive end of the floor for the Thunder. However, he tallied a game-high four steals to tie his season-high output. The 25-year-old's role on offense is limited as a three-and-D player, which makes him a hit-or-miss fantasy option most nights when Oklahoma City is healthy. Dort has scored double-digit points in just two of his last seven games.