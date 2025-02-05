Luis Rodriguez Injury: Recovering from illness
Rodriguez was inactive in Tuesday's 104-99 G League loss to the Stockton Kings due to illness.
Rodriguez's absence limited the team's depth against Stockton, with Davon Reed and Dink Pate featuring in the guard spots this time. Rodriguez is usually a bench option and should return to that role as soon as he's healthy, but his recovery time is still unknown.
Luis Rodriguez
Free Agent
