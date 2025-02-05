Fantasy Basketball
Luis Rodriguez

Luis Rodriguez Injury: Recovering from illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Rodriguez was inactive in Tuesday's 104-99 G League loss to the Stockton Kings due to illness.

Rodriguez's absence limited the team's depth against Stockton, with Davon Reed and Dink Pate featuring in the guard spots this time. Rodriguez is usually a bench option and should return to that role as soon as he's healthy, but his recovery time is still unknown.

Luis Rodriguez
 Free Agent
