Luis Rodriguez Injury: Sidelined due to injury
Rodriguez didn't play in Tuesday's 143-99 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to an undisclosed injury.
Rodriguez is questionable for upcoming matches after missing Tuesday's loss, but the nature and severity of the problem remain unclear. However, Rodriguez has made only four appearances off the bench over the current campaign and is unlikely to play a major role whenever he's back, with Davon Reed staying in the starting lineup.
Luis Rodriguez
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now