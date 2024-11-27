Fantasy Basketball
Luis Rodriguez Injury: Sidelined due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Rodriguez didn't play in Tuesday's 143-99 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to an undisclosed injury.

Rodriguez is questionable for upcoming matches after missing Tuesday's loss, but the nature and severity of the problem remain unclear. However, Rodriguez has made only four appearances off the bench over the current campaign and is unlikely to play a major role whenever he's back, with Davon Reed staying in the starting lineup.

