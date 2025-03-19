Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Rodriguez headshot

Luis Rodriguez News: Active in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:30pm

Rodriguez registered 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Rodriguez posted double-digit points for the third time in as many starts since March 14, although his accuracy from the field dropped below 50 percent for the first time over that span. Rodriguez will look to retain decent playing time in upcoming matches, especially if Juan Toscano-Anderson (hand) fails to recover for the final stretch of the campaign.

Luis Rodriguez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now