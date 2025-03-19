Luis Rodriguez News: Active in defeat

Rodriguez registered 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 125-95 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Rodriguez posted double-digit points for the third time in as many starts since March 14, although his accuracy from the field dropped below 50 percent for the first time over that span. Rodriguez will look to retain decent playing time in upcoming matches, especially if Juan Toscano-Anderson (hand) fails to recover for the final stretch of the campaign.