Luis Rodriguez News: Active off bench in win

Rodriguez contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 105-90 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Rodriguez made an impact for his side to regain the lead in the third quarter at Birmingham. Despite his limited playing time, Rodriguez was one of four Capitanes players to reach a double-digit scoring total, while achieving a game-high tally of three steals.