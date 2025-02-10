Luis Rodriguez News: Active off bench Monday

Rodriguez registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block over 27 minutes in Monday's 115-110 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Rodriguez was one of his team's three scoring leaders and added some defensive stats against the Vipers. The 16 points represent a season-high mark for him after 21 games played, and he has scored 15 or more in two consecutive appearances off the bench.