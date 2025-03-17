Luis Rodriguez News: Efficient versus San Diego

Rodriguez tallied 20 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Rodriguez was perfect from the field, especially on three-point attempts, posting a season-high tally of 20 points in his second consecutive start. He has been quite active lately and could close the campaign in good form if he continues to benefit from the team's limited rotation.