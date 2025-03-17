Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Rodriguez headshot

Luis Rodriguez News: Efficient versus San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 9:52am

Rodriguez tallied 20 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Rodriguez was perfect from the field, especially on three-point attempts, posting a season-high tally of 20 points in his second consecutive start. He has been quite active lately and could close the campaign in good form if he continues to benefit from the team's limited rotation.

Luis Rodriguez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now