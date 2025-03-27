Luis Rodriguez News: Posts 21 points against Stars

Rodriguez had 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 119-117 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Rodriguez achieved season-high scoring and three-point shooting totals while adding a variety of stats during Thursday's matchup. Since moving into the starting lineup in the absence of Juan Toscano-Anderson (hand), Rodriguez has recorded double-digit points in six out of seven contests.