Luis Rodriguez News: Quiet outing Sunday

Rodriguez produced six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal during 36 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Rodriguez failed to stand out during the loss, and his six points marked the end of a four-game double-digit streak. After recording more than 30 minutes in five straight matches, Rodriguez will look to retain consistent playing time in a shooting guard or small forward position in the future.