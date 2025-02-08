Luis Rodriguez News: Returns off bench Friday
Rodriguez (illness) generated seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and one assist during 17 minutes in Friday's 123-93 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Rodriguez was healthy enough to play his usual role after being unavailable for the previous match. While he doesn't have a lot of upside with limited time on the floor, his presence adds some depth behind regular starters Davon Reed and Kyle Rose.
Luis Rodriguez
Free Agent
