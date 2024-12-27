Luis Rodriguez News: Returns to action against Iowa
Rodriguez (foot) logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Friday's 105-94 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.
Rodriguez made his first appearance since Nov. 24 following a slow recovery from his foot injury. He contributed just a few points off the bench, while his two three-pointers tied his second-highest figure in five games played. He'll likely remain a backup option behind Trey Burke and Davon Reed for the rest of the season.
Luis Rodriguez
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now