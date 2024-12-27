Luis Rodriguez News: Returns to action against Iowa

Rodriguez (foot) logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Friday's 105-94 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Rodriguez made his first appearance since Nov. 24 following a slow recovery from his foot injury. He contributed just a few points off the bench, while his two three-pointers tied his second-highest figure in five games played. He'll likely remain a backup option behind Trey Burke and Davon Reed for the rest of the season.