Luka Doncic Injury: Doubtful to play Saturday

Doncic (wrist) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Doncic returned to practice Friday, and while that was an encouraging sign for his availability, the doubtful tag suggests he might not be ready to return as quickly as initially expected. If that's the case, then Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy could be in line to see an uptick in minutes, while Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall and others would benefit from an uptick in their usage rate.