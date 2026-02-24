Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Doncic exited to the locker room after the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an apparent eye injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doncic was poked in the eye earlier in the quarter but was able to play all 12 minutes, during which he recorded 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. If the superstar isn't able to return, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia would be candidates to see increased playing time.

