Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Doncic (groin) is expected to play against the Nuggets on Sunday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic suffered a groin injury during the Mavericks' loss to the Suns on Friday. However, the issue doesn't appear to be serious enough to be sidelined for Sunday's game. Through nine regular-season games, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.1 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 37.2 minutes per game.

