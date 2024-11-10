Luka Doncic Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Doncic (groin) is expected to play against the Nuggets on Sunday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic suffered a groin injury during the Mavericks' loss to the Suns on Friday. However, the issue doesn't appear to be serious enough to be sidelined for Sunday's game. Through nine regular-season games, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.1 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 37.2 minutes per game.