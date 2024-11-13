Luka Doncic Injury: Gets probable tag for Thursday
Doncic is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.
Doncic is a little banged up heading into Thursday's contest, but the 25-year-old superstar still appears on track to play. He has gotten off to a slow start relative to his usual standards to begin the 2024-25 campaign, as he's averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 37.9 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field through 11 appearances.
