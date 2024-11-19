Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 9:42am

Doncic (knee) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic is currently listed as questionable to face the Pelicans on Tuesday, but his availability at the morning session is a good sign. He was unable to play Sunday against the Thunder after admitting that he's been playing through a lingering knee issue. If he doesn't get the green light for Tuesday, Quentin Grimes could possibly draw another start.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
