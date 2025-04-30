Luka Doncic Injury: Heads to locker room

Doncic exited Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and went back to the locker room with an apparent back injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic was grabbing at his lower back as he walked back to the locker room with one minute remaining in the second quarter. The star guard took an awkward fall, but remained in the game to shoot free throws before exiting. While he's idle, Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin could see more action..