Luka Doncic Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Doncic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets due to a left groin strain, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic appears to have injured his groin against Phoenix and could miss his first game of the season Sunday. If the superstar guard is forced to sit out, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes are candidates to receive increased playing time.
