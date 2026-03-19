Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 10:21am

Doncic is questionable for Thursday's game against Miami with right hip soreness.

Presumably, the Lakers are considering a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set -- LeBron James (foot) and Austin Reaves (arm) are also questionable. Doncic generated 40 points (12-25 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 9-14 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Rockets, so the Lakers may play it safe here.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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