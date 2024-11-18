Luka Doncic Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Doncic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Doncic admitted after Saturday's win over the shorthanded Spurs that he's been less than 100 percent over the last week, so it wasn't surprising to see him get the night off during Sunday's game against the Thunder, which the Mavericks surprisingly won. That was Doncic's first absence of the season, and if the MVP candidate remains sidelined Tuesday, Quentin Gimes would likely draw another star.