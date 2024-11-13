Luka Doncic Injury: Lands probable tag

Doncic is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.

Doncic is a little banged up heading into Thursday's contest, picking up a bruised right knee. The 25-year-old superstar has been off to a slow start to 2024-25, averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists through 11 games. He averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game during the 2023-24 regular season.