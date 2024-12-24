Luka Doncic Injury: Listed probable for Wednesday
Doncic (heel) is probable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Doncic returned to action following a two-game absence due to a left heel contusion Monday, producing 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes. Despite not being 100 percent, the Mavericks are planning on him being available for the Christmas Day slate.
