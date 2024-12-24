Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Listed probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Doncic (heel) is probable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Doncic returned to action following a two-game absence due to a left heel contusion Monday, producing 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes. Despite not being 100 percent, the Mavericks are planning on him being available for the Christmas Day slate.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now