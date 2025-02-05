Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: May be ready to debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:58pm

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Wednesday that Doncic (calf) could make his team debut Saturday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been sidelined by a calf strain since Christmas Day, but he continues to make progress in his recovery and is closing in on making his Lakers debut after being acquired from the Mavericks on Sunday. He practiced Wednesday, and if he responds well, a return against the Pacers on Saturday or against the Jazz on Monday is on the table. Whenever he makes his Lakers debut, Doncic could face a minute restriction right off the bat.

