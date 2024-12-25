Luka Doncic Injury: May miss extended time

The Mavericks are bracing for Doncic to miss an extended period after being diagnosed with a left calf strain Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Doncic posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes before leaving Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves after aggravating a lingering calf injury. The MVP candidate has dealt with multiple lower-body injuries dating back to the Mavericks' surprise run to the NBA Finals last season. While Doncic has been able to play through minor injuries in his career, Dallas will presumably be extremely cautious with him moving forward. In Doncic's absence, Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy are candidates for increased roles.