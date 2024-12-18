Luka Doncic Injury: Misses another practice
Doncic (heel) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This was the second missed practice in a row for Doncic. Coach Jason Kidd said he will see how Doncic feels Thursday morning, but it sounds like he'll be questionable to face the Clippers. Kyrie Irving (shoulder), who also missed practice Tuesday, was back on the floor for Wednesday's session.
