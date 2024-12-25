Luka Doncic Injury: Officially ruled out

Doncic will not return to Wednesday's Christmas Day contest due to a left calf strain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Depending on the severity of Doncic's calf, a multi-week to month-long absence could be expected. Doncic has dealt with five separate incidents of lower body injuries since training camp, which adds up to be taxing from a muscular compensation standpoint on his kinetic chain. He was ruled out mere minutes after suffering the aggravation, which will thrust Spencer Dinwiddie into a higher-usage role for Dallas.