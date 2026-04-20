Luka Doncic Injury: Officially ruled out for Tuesday

Doncic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Rockets.

Doncic has been sidelined by a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and, as expected, will remain out as the Lakers look to extend their series lead to 2-0. An update on Doncic and Austin Reaves' (oblique) status and potential return is likely to come in the next few days, though in the meantime Los Angeles will look to continue getting strong production from Luke Kennard, who delivered a 27-point performance in Game 1.