Luka Doncic Injury: On track for All-Star Game
Doncic (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's All-Star Game, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Doncic has missed the Lakers' last four contests due to a left hamstring strain, but he's in line to make a cameo Sunday after successfully making it through a workout prior to Thursday's win over Dallas. Barring any setbacks, all signs point toward the superstar guard being ready to roll for the Feb. 20 matchup versus the Clippers on the other side of the All-Star break. Over his past 10 appearances before getting injured, Doncic averaged 30.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.
