Luka Doncic Injury: Out at least one month

Doncic will be re-evaluated in one month after he sustained a left calf strain in Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Doncic has a long history of injuries to his left leg, including to his calf. He missed time in training camp and the preseason due to a left calf contusion, and he had already sat out eight games during the regular season due to a right knee contusion, a right wrist sprain and a left heel contusion before straining his left calf Wednesday. The Mavericks will hope that some extended down time to recover from his latest injury will be beneficial for his long-term health, and given that Doncic is merely expected to be re-evaluated in one month, it may not be until February that he returns to game action. While Doncic is sidelined, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson will likely see slight upticks in usage, while players such as Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy will all be candidates to move into increased roles as tertiary options on offense.