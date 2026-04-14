Luka Doncic Injury: Out at least one more week

Doncic (hamstring) will miss at least one more week, per Khobi Price of The California Post.

Doncic is still considered out indefinitely due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and his status for the first round of the playoffs versus Houston remains in serious doubt. The Lakers are going to have to lean on LeBron James, and Luke Kennard should continue to play a more prominent role in the backcourt as well.