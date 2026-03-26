Luka Doncic Injury: Questionable for Friday
Doncic is questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to left hamstring soreness.
Doncic has been playing heavy minutes for the Lakers, so there's a chance he could get hit with a rest day going up against the 17-56 Nets. If Doncic is out, Austin Reaves and LeBron James would see a bump in usage, and there would be more minutes available for Luke Kennard and Kobe Bufkin.
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