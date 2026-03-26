Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Doncic is questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to left hamstring soreness.

Doncic has been playing heavy minutes for the Lakers, so there's a chance he could get hit with a rest day going up against the 17-56 Nets. If Doncic is out, Austin Reaves and LeBron James would see a bump in usage, and there would be more minutes available for Luke Kennard and Kobe Bufkin.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
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